Jubilant FoodWorks, which is doubling its investments on brand Domino’s Pizza, is also betting big on Popeyes. The leading food services company plans to scale up the US fried chicken brand to ₹1,000 crore revenue-levels in the next four-five years. It also aims to touch the 250-restaurant mark in the next few years.

In a recent interaction with businessline, Sameer Khetarpal, MD & CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, said, “We aim to make Popeyes the fastest QSR brand to get to ₹1,000 crore. We are very happy to see the progress made by Popeyes. India is a large chicken-eating market. Whether it’s North India, consumers love chicken tikka or tandoori chicken or the Southern region, where they love Chicken Chettinad or Chicken 65. Therefore, chicken is the front and centre of our protein consumption.”

“We will become the fastest QSR brand to get to ₹1,000 crore and that is what the teams are working on. It takes 11-12 years for a QSR brand to get to that level and we hope to do it in a fraction of that time,” he added.

The company currently operates 22 Popeyes restaurants in six cities. It added nine restaurants under the brand in the first half of this fiscal and has said that it is on track to open 30 new restaurants under the brand by the end of this fiscal year.

Brand proposition

In an earnings call in October, the company’s management said that Popeyes‘ model is internationally proven. “Chicken is a large market and we have a benefit of learning from the sharp brand proposition and the experience of RBI (Restaurant Brands International), which is our partner and who owns brand Popeyes. So, therefore we have a good start. We’ve said that we’ll get to 250 odd stores in the medium term. “

The food services company added that as it takes the brand to new cities, it will launch larger flagship stores. It is also focusing on building a strong back-end supply chain and the right store locations for expansion.

Meanwhile, the food services firm is in the process of ramping up investments behind Domino’s Pizza with a brand relaunch initiative. It aims to grow the share of the brand in consumption occasions in the country while also growing the overall pizza category.

