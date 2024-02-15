Julius Baer, the largest International wealth manager in India, has raised a total commitment in excess of ₹300 crore for its maiden India Equity Fund 1, as on January 31, 2024.

The close-ended category-3 (Cat III) alternative investment fund (AIF) primarily invests in companies experiencing strategic transformation due to overarching macro shifts such as favourable demographics, regulatory framework changes, and increasing digitalisation.

Additionally, the fund invests in companies undergoing tactical transformation triggered by company-specific events, such as corporate restructuring through mergers and acquisitions.

Julius Baer said that it believes these transformations will drive accelerated growth and improved profitability in these companies within a 3-year period.

Umang Papneja, CEO, of Julius Baer India, said: “We received our Cat III AIF license in 2023 and are pleased by the overwhelming response to our maiden India Equity Fund 1 - a clear testament to the confidence in our investment team’s robust track record. As market needs evolve, we will continue to evolve our produce suite, offering distinctive and diversified investment solutions to meet the changing needs of our UHNI clients in India.”

Over the past few years, AIFs have grown ten-fold and have evolved as a popular investment vehicle for clients in India, he added.

Currently, Julius Baer’s assets under management in India stands at over $21 billion.

In recent years, smart money has been going into India — be it from foreign investors or domestic ones.