Justice BL Bhat to continue as officiating NCLAT Chairperson till Dec 31

The Centre has extended till December 31 the term of Justice (retd) Bansi Lal Bhat as the officiating Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
The term of Justice AIS Cheema as Judicial Member of NCLAT has also been extended till December 31, the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has said.
It may be recalled that Justice Bansi Lal Bhat was appointed Acting Chairperson after the first Chairperson of NCLAT, Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya demitted office upon completion of his term in March this year.
Bhat was appointed for a period of three months with effect from March 15. However, his term was extended from time to time.
Earlier, the government had extended his term till October 16, 2020.
The Delhi High Court had, in June issued, a notice to the MCA and the Registrar of NCLAT in a plea challenging the appointment of Justice (Retd) Bansi Lal Bhat as the officiating Chairman of NCLAT.
BL Bhat had become a Judicial member of NCLAT in October 2017.
