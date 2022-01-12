Kaleidofin raises $10 million in series B funding led by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Kaleidofin, a Chennai-based financial technology (fintech) platform that provides tailored financial solutions to those in the informal sector, today announced raising of $10 million in series B funding, led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.
The current round takes the total funding raised by the neo-bank to $18 million till date. Existing institutional investors Oiko Credit, Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network, Blume Ventures and Bharat Fund also participated in the round.
Founded in 2018 by Puneet Gupta and Sucharita Mukherjee, Kaleidofin’s primary focus is to increase access and usage of formal financial services for informal sector customers to create a transformational impact on their lives.
Its key product lines include goal-based savings solutions (KaleidoGoals), a credit health check tool for informal sector customers (KiScore), a credit platform service (KaleidoCredit) and suite payment solutions (KaleidoPay). The fintech has over one million active transacting customers across these product lines.
“We look forward to scaling up the Kaleidocredit business line and drive deep loan product innovation focused on the informal customer and nano business. To this end, we will deepen our investments in developing our technology, risk management and data science capabilities,” Kaleidofin founders Sucharita Mukherjee and Puneet Gupta, said in a statement.
“Access to customisable credit for nano-entrepreneurs can unleash a growth wave for enterprises and the economy, and also enable some to graduate to small and medium enterprises. Kaleidofin can play a key role in this movement, based on its on-the-ground partnerships and the scientific process for risk assessment and pricing,” Geeta Goel, Country Director, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation India, said.
The neobank also named two founding members, Natasha Jethanandani (CTO) and Vipul Sekhsaria (Chief Networks Officer), as co-founders.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
Sports writer Suresh Menon journeys into the literary world to share passages and interludes that enrich a ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...