Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have been awarded new orders and notification of awards totaling ₹ 2,477 crore.

The orders include ₹ 1,181 crores for transmission and distribution business in India and overseas markets, and ₹1,296 crore for EPC projects in the water business.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO of KPTL, expressed satisfaction with the continuous growth in order inflows, particularly in the T&D and Water businesses. The T&D business has expanded the company’s order book in the domestic market, while the water business is enhancing its presence in rural piped water supply projects.

The latest orders have taken the company’s year-to-date order intake to a record level of ₹ 25,149 crore. KPTL remains focused on achieving profitable growth and improving return ratios in the future, it said.

