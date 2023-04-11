Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders of ₹3,079 crore in March and till date in April. This includes civil works for a data centre and buildings in India worth ₹1,234 crore, EPC order in railway business worth ₹754 crore in India, water supply projects worth ₹708 crore, residential and institutional building project in Africa worth ₹233 crore and orders in the T&D business worth ₹150 crore in the overseas markets.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said, “The orders in the railway and water businesses have enhanced the order book and improved our market position. Our B&F business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in new areas like data centres, educational complexes and institutional buildings.”

