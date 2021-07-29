Kalrock-Jalan to meet Jet Airways staff to discuss re-employment

The Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital consortium, new owners of Jet Airways, will start meeting some of the employees of Jet Airways to ascertain a role for them in the new organisation.

In a public statement issued by the consortium on Thursday, the new owners said that while they “cannot commit re-employment for each one... in the coming days we intend engaging with many of you to ascertain the role you can play in years to come in our effort to make history when Jet Airways becomes airborne again.”

The consortium said that there were multiple criteria that one would have to meet to get re-employed with the carrier and these would be shared with the employees soon.

BusinessLine had earlier reported that some employee unions had written to the labour and civil aviation authorities regarding their jobs and gratuity issues.

Riders ahead

The new consortium has said that it can only employ close to 200 people in the initial days, and it cannot offer a lot of compensation. “We understand that no compensation is enough to bridge the loss suffered by you in the past years,” it said.

Jet Airways was started in 1992, and it had at least 22,000 employees at its peak. Several of these employees had worked with the company for the past 25 years till the time Jet was grounded in 2019 April due to a cash crunch.

The consortium has also offered employees a compensation package that includes shares and financial assistance. However, the proposal needs approval from at least 95 per cent of the employees.