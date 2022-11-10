Kalyan Jewellers India Limited posted 54 per cent growth in PAT at ₹106 crore in Q2 of FY23 against ₹69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company recorded consolidated revenue of ₹3,473 crore (₹2,889 crore), a growth of 20 percent. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) was recorded at ₹266 crore (₹228 crore).

Riding on strong demand recovery, the standalone revenue was at ₹2,841 crore (₹2,503 crore).

The e-commerce division Candere recorded revenue of ₹37 crore (₹32 crore).

Retail expansion of the brand continued with the launch of 5 new showrooms – all in the non-South markets in India.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, “We have witnessed a revenue growth of approximately 25 per cent for the festive period of 31 days approaching Diwali, when compared to the same period last year and are looking forward to a strong end to the quarter.”

