Kanishk Steel reported a net loss of ₹1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 against a net profit of ₹7.31 crore in Q4 FY22. Total revenue grew to ₹110.18 crore against ₹99.9 crore

Net profit for FY23 fell to ₹9.49 crore from ₹26.28 crore. Total revenue jumped to ₹417.95 crore from ₹331.08 crore.

Kanishk Steel Industries Limited manufactures and distributes steel bars, rods and wire.