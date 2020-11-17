Karnataka govt asks Toyota Kirloskar to lift lockout

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The Karnataka government has asked Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) to lift the lockout at its two plants in Bidadi near here, and also urged the unions to call off the strike.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by the Ramanagar district in-charge minister and Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, and officials from the Labour and Industries department.
TKM had suspended 39 workers following a demonstration by the employees’ union. Later, the workers went on an indefinite strike and subsequently the company declared a lockout. Ashwathnarayan confirmed to BusinessLine that the carmaker has been asked to lift the lockout at its plant.
The company, in a statement, said the lockout will be lifted as and when the union calls off the strike.
The company’s production activities are expected to resume as early as tomorrow morning.
“Everyone has to work to restore the economy which has taken a hit due to Covid-19. But how can we send out such a message if the workers resort to strike and the management imposes a lockout?” Ashwathnarayan is learnt to have remarked.
In a statement, TKM said it was forced to declare a lockout at its plants on November 10 following an illegal ‘sit-in strike’ by the workers. The strike was called to protest the suspension of an employee who, the company said, has a systematic record of misconduct and was again involved in a breach of discipline.
