Karnataka HC strikes down state’s prohibition on online gaming involving money

The Karnataka High Court on Monday struck down the state’s amendments to the Karnataka Police Act, 2021, which had barred and crimanlised betting on playing games of chance, skill which involved money. The court also declared the law notified by the state government as law on October 5, 2021, as unconstitutional.

However, even as the court declared the provisions as ‘ultra vires of the constitution’, it clarified that the entire act is not struck down, only the specific offending provisions.

It maybe recalled that several industry associations — including the All India Gaming Federation, the Federation of Indian Sports Fanatasy, Mobile Premier League, Gamsekraft, Junglee Games as well as several others — had moved the high court against the law. They had challenged the amendments made to the KPA, which had banned all forms of gaming where transfer of money was involved.

However a bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Krishna Dixit passed the order declaring the amendments to be unconstitutional. The petitioners had contended that courts had repeatedly ruled that games of skill — involving money or otherwise — do not amount to betting or wagering and are therefore protected under Article 19 of the constitution.

Some petitioners had been forced to suspend operations in Karnataka following the state government’s move and others had stopped allowing users who had bank accounts in the state from participating in contests on their sites.