Shoppers Stop Limited has appointed Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Venu Nair.

Mishra has been appointed as an Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of three years effective September 1, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Before joining Shoppers Stop as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop, Kavindra Mishra (Kavi) was working as the Managing Director and CEO of House of Anita Dongre, which has brands like AND, Anita Dongre and Global Desi. Prior to that Kavi served as the Managing Director at Pepe Jeans India for a period of 6 years and managed the transition of company from a JV to a 100% subsidiary of Pepe Jeans Global.

Kavi was instrumental in making Pepe Jeans as an aspirational and profitable denim brand. Kavi was a co-founder in Zovi.Com, a start-up funded by Tiger Global & Saif Partners. Kavi is a Post Graduate Diploma holder from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, who started his retail career with ABFRL. He started there with Allen Solly, before heading their Middle East Business. Kavi has been part of the Senior Leadership from then and has worked in diverse retail companies such as Tommy Hilfiger, United Colors Of Benetton, Pepe Jeans and House Of Anita Dongre. He has total work experience of more than 24 years.

The Chairman of the Company, BS Nagesh said that “I am delighted that Kavindra Mishra, has been promoted as the Executive Director and CEO of the Company. In the last five months he has taken over the charge of Homestop and the commercial part of the Shoppers Stop business. His skills as a Business Leader, strategic expertise and overall understanding of the retail industry is an excellent fit for leading the Company as its CEO and setting high standards. Under his leadership and guidance, I am confident about the future growth of the Company”

Meanwhile, Nair has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options.

The Board of Directors of the Company has accepted his resignation and placed on record their appreciation for the contribution made by him during his tenure. He has been instrumental in strengthening the business in the post Covid era, by growing its strategic pillars of fashion, beauty and expansion of the Company’s retail network. “He leaves a much-strengthened Shoppers Stop. To ensure a seamless transition, he will continue to guide and advice the CEO over the next 6 months, in his capacity as a Company official,” said a press statement.

Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will handhold during the transition period. He will also mentor and coach the Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.