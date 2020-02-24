KEC International acquires automated transmission tower manufacturing facility in Dubai

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
KEC International Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary KEC Towers LLC, has acquired an automated transmission tower manufacturing facility with a capacity of 50,000 tonne per annum in mainland Dubai. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This was through an auction sale conducted by Emirates Auction Authority, the company said in a statement. “This facility will help us in expanding our business at a time when we are clearly witnessing resurgence of tendering activity in Middle East and North Africa. We believe this acquisition to be value accretive to our stakeholders,” KEC International Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vimal Kejriwal said.
This acquisition will provide KEC a strategic foothold to serve the markets with high growth potential in Middle East and Africa and also enable to leverage its technical know-how to create effective EPC solutions and drive deeper connect with customers, it added.
This acquisition expands the global manufacturing footprint and further strengthens KEC’s positioning as a key player in the infrastructure space. With this acquisition, KEC now has six facilities, manufacturing transmission towers, railway and solar structures, monopoles and hardware spread across India, the UAE, Brazil and Mexico with a total manufacturing capacity of up to 4,22,200 tonne per annum.
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...