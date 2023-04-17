Kellogg India Pvt. Ltd, on Monday, announced the appointment of Vinay Subramanyam as the Head of Marketing for its business in India and South Asia markets, which includes Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives. He will be responsible for scaling category development, driving strategic initiatives, and overseeing the organisation’s brand and marketing initiatives. This will be Subramanyam’s second stint at Kellogg as he served in sales development and category marketing roles between 2011 and 2015.

Prior to rejoining Kellogg India, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at Pidilite Industries. In the past, he led marketing for Britannia Industries Ltd. He has also worked in various sales and marketing roles in his career and has led large successful teams. He started his career at VIP Industries as Area Sales Manager in 2002.

Also read: Let’s keep the CEO appointments simple

In a statement, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vinay Subramanyam back on board to Kellogg. His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations, and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia.”

Subramanyam added, “Kellogg’s legacy of building iconic brands, category creation, consumer centricity, crafting successful innovations, and building great teams is something I look forward to upholding as I commence my second stint here.”

Also read: Marketing in the age of blurring boundaries and rise of sustainability

.