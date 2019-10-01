Kellton Tech bags Rs 39-cr FCI order

Kellton Tech has bagged a Rs 39-crore order from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the development, implementation, and maintenance of a Human Resource Management System.

The multi-year contract would cover the HRMS across all of FCI's administrative offices.

“As part of the project, KeIlton Tech will implement the future-ready HRMS application, integrate it with the existing systems, perform data migration and global roll-out," a company statement said on Tuesday.

The company would also provide post-implementation support to help FCI run the system hassle free.