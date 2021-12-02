Kerala-based Mettle Networks drafted into Gold Category of 2021 Intel Winners' Circle

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Mettle Networks, a telecom products company serving the ISP/broadband industry and based in Technopark here, has been included in the prestigious Gold Category of the 2021 Intel Winners' Circle.
There are only a few Indian companies that are into the development of telecom products in India, says Anil Kumar K, Co-Founder and CEO, Mettle Networks, which has been offering networking products since 2012.
"Broadband networks are a strategic infrastructure of any country just like power grids, and broadband network gateways (BNG) are at the heart of this infrastructure. BNGs handle all the broadband traffic from end-customers, offices, businesses and private networks, all at one point,” Anil Kumar told BusinessLine.
A BNG with its intellectual property rights solely owned by an Indian company will allow strategic autonomy in this crucial infrastructure for India. Its importance will be more relevant as more and more parts of the economy rely on the internet and cyber infiltration remains a major offensive tactic.
“Mettle Networks is poised to play that role, meeting the growing capacity demands," Anil Kumar said. Mettle had realised in 2016 that available products in the market or concurrent approaches in the industry then may not scale enough to meet the exploding demand in the future from the industry.
"Our search for an engineering solution to meet the anticipated situation took us to virtualisation approaches. Our study and research convinced us that virtualisation would revolutionise the way telecom capacity is going to be built because of the flexibility and scalability it offers," Anil Kumar said.
"We turned our attention to broadband services and went to the drawing board. Over a period of 18 months, we came up with a prototype. Our proposal was to build a virtual BNG that had near zero dependency on specific hardware brands," he added.
Its first large deployment was with a pan-Indian ISP that operates across the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Hyderabad. Mettle vBNG is now in the process of completing its field trial at many small and medium operators across India.
Inclusion in the Gold category of Intel Winners' Circle this year is notable since Mettle Networks happened to be the only telecom products company that demonstrated its capacity to compete with foreign brands in the core network, Anil Kumar said.
Intel leverages the circle to recognise companies across the globe that introduce novel ideas and market-ready products with the potential to accelerate network transformation in the telecom and computer spaces.
Intel's Winners' Circle page says that finalists "have met a set of criteria, including open-source contributions, meeting solution benchmarks, and commercial availability of virtualised or cloud-ready applications based on Intel architecture, edge applications, or 5G integrated solutions."
Working together with Intel, Winners' Circle partners drive the next generation of solutions and transform the network from edge to core, the Page says.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...