Kerala start-up Avodha to upskill youths in Telangana

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Kerala-based start-up Avodha is joining hands with the Telangana government to upskill the youth.
The Kochi Infopark-headquartered Avodha has signed a MoU with Telangana government enterprise Setwin in this regard. The MoU was signed by Avodha CEO Joseph E George and Setwin Managing Director VenuGopala Rao.
Setwin was formed by the State government in 1978 for skilling unemployed youths. Avodha will make available its courses to the Telangana youths through the newly launched website Setwin Online (https://www.setwin.online/).
Setwin is joining hands with Avodha to offer eight courses such as digital marketing, ethical hacking, medical coding, game development, relationship management, corporate office assistant, store management and hospital management.
Also read: Demand for upskilling in IT, healthcare, apparels shows social mobility
Joseph E George said that the superior standard of Avodha courses, the relatively lower fees, and the placement facilities for the students brought the Telangana government to tie up with Avodha.
“The simplicity of Avodha’s courses has piqued the interest of the Telangana government. Some courses we could learn only in English, but Avodha provides those courses in their mother tongue,” said Aswin K Shekhar, Head (Sales).
Avodha currently provides 23 courses in the native languages of five States and English. Setwin offers the courses online for a fee of ₹2,800. The duration of the classes is three months (60-75 hours) and there will be a three-month internship also. Avodha will also make placement services available to the students who successfully complete the courses.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...