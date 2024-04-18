The Good Glamm Group has laid off 150 employees or nearly 15 per cent of its staff in the last 12-15 months to streamline departments, according to sources. The content-to-commerce company has also appointed new business heads and revamped its organisational structure ahead of its IPO expected in 2025.

This comes just days after the unicorn start-up entered the US market in partnership with tennis legend Serena Williams’ cosmetics brand, Wyn Beauty. The company is also looking to raise $70 million, of which it has already secured $30 million in the first tranche.

The Good Glamm Group has also unveiled an Agile Organizational Framework, along with an Entrepreneur in Residence programme and a GlammSOP programme for accelerated vesting of ESOPs

“This includes the group streamlining overall ways of working between departments by increasing cross-departmental responsibilities, faster decision-making by empowering junior managers with controlled budgets and collapsing hierarchies, and eliminating redundancies (people, process, and system),” the company said in its statement.

The firm has acquired around half-a-dozen companies such as POPxo, Plixxo, BabyChakra, The Moms Co, ScoopWhoop and Tweak India, since inception.

It has also announced several role elevations within the group – Manan Jain as chief operating officer, Kartik Rao as chief people officer and SVP of founder initiatives, Ketan Bhatia as brand director, Avalok Langer as chief creative officer, Ajesh Narayanan as design head, Ashish Jadhav as head of product, and Ankita Bhardwaj as director of brand and marketing.

Recently, the group also appointed a new group CFO, Kamal Lath.

The start-up has so far raised $270 million in funding and counts Prosus Ventures, Warburg Pincus, L’Occitane, Bessemer Ventures, and Amazon among its investors.