Kesoram Industries looking for debt partner to infuse fresh liquidity

CX 400BT: Sennheiser sound for the rest of us
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
The Manjushree Khaitan-led Kesoram Industries Ltd is looking to rope in a debt partner to infuse fresh liquidity into the company and to replace the existing legacy debt with new debt.
The partner is likely to pick up a marginal equity in the company, P Radhakrishnan, CEO, Kesoram, told BusinessLine.
Kesoram’s outstanding debt as on date stands at a little over ₹2,000 crore and the company plans to bring it down in a phased manner to nearly four times of its EBITDA. The company is hopeful of firming up the debt partner by this month-end.
Also read: Birla Tyres in talks with multiple partners for strategic collaboration
“We are trying to ensure that debt is about four times of our EBITDA to start with. So if we make around ₹400 crore then the debt should be about ₹1,600 crore. It may not be possible (to bring it down) overnight but we have plans for it,” Radhakrishnan said.
The debt, which is at close to ₹2,000 crore, should come down to ₹1,800 crore to begin with and then come down to around ₹1,400 crore in the next 24-36 months and then it would be four times EBITDA.
“We are predominantly looking for a debt oriented partner with some component of equity but not very large dilution,” he said.
Kesoram, which is into the cement business, is expecting demand to recover backed by growth in infrastructure sector. Birla Shakti, which is one of its key brands, would be given a strong thrust moving forward. The company is also looking to expand its geographical footprint.
Also read: Kesoram Industries awaits NCLT nod for demerging tyres business
“Infrastructure has to grow with the kind of thrust the government is laying. We are seeing some greenshoots,” he said.
The ₹2,300-crore Kesoram witnessed an improvement in its operating profit margin in the June quarter to 9.97 per cent this year, as against 4.21 per cent same period last year. The net profit margin also improved to 4.43 per cent (0.77 per cent) during the June 2020 quarter.
In a recent notification to stock exchanges, the company informed that it is almost cash neutral for FY-20 despite the onset of pandemic and consequent lockdowns.
Kesoram’s subsidiary Cygnet Industries has entered into an agreement with Futamura Chemical of Japan, which would give it a global reach for its transparent paper products business, it said.
Futamara is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of cellulose films. Its unique product offerings would allow to serve a wide range of markets running the spectrum from food to medical, to industrial applications, the company said.
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
A train wreck that began in slow motion, the Trump presidency has now plunged the US into social and economic ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...