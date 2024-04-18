The shutdown was part of KFIL’s strategic efforts to manage operations prudently against volatile market conditions, sustaining its production efficiency and overall business resilience.

KFIL in a statement added that with market conditions showing signs of recovery and pig iron prices stabilising, KFIL has taken proactive steps to restart the furnace. This move indicates KFIL’s agility in responding to market shifts and its commitment to maintaining high standards of operational excellence and reliability.

“We are pleased to announce the recommencement of operations at our Hiriyur blast furnace facility,” stated R. V. Gumaste, MD of KFIL. “This decision reflects our strategic vision to swiftly adapt to evolving market dynamics, ensuring sustained value delivery to our stakeholders while upholding the highest standards of operational excellence” he added in a statement.