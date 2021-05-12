Khoday Group, Dabur Research Foundation launches ‘ViraNorm’ to fight Covid-19

Khoday Group of Industries, a Bengaluru based company, has rolled out 'ViraNorm' - ayurvedic immuno-modulator, which helps treat Covid-19 patients. Through the launch of ‘ViraNorm’, Khoday Group is entering the alternative medicine sector.

The drug ‘ViraNorm’ has been developed by Khoday Group in collaboration with Athera Dabur Research Foundation (DRF) LifeSciences.

According to the company, ‘ViraNorm’ has undergone Phase 3 clinical trials in the country for an ayurvedic formulation and conducted according to international standards of good clinical trials and is found to be effective in clinical trials and has been launched after subjecting it, thorough efficacy and safety studies. It helps to halt the progression of viruses in the body. So, this can be referred as an add-on therapy/medication for asymptomatic and symptomatic Covid patients. This helps in stopping the migration of the patients from mild to moderate condition."

“Neutrophil- Lymphocyte Ratio (NLR) has increasingly come under spotlight as a very useful, rapid and inexpensive prognostic biomarker for Covid-19 patients, where elevated NLR levels may be associated with unfavourable clinical prognosis. In Covid-19 infections, low NLR levels may indicate lower inflammation and higher cytotoxic T cell immunity, and may signify lower Covid-19 viral loads, and may aid in better recovery,” the release added.

Dr K G Padmanabhan, who has formulated ‘ViraNorm’ said “The reduced NLR ensures reduction in Cellular Level Inflammation and increases Cell Mediated Immunity. This is the only alternative medication which has been systematically proven to reduce NLR in a clinical trial. Since this is developed on a fundamental basis of immunity, it may work even for variants of the virus.”

Dr Manu Jaggi, Chief Operating Officer of Althea DRF Lifesciences, said the World Health Organization (WHO) had initiated a prospective cohort study of the effects of Covid-19 in pregnancy and the neonatal period with ‘ViraNorm’ plus Standard of care.

The Clinical Trials for this was done in Victoria Hospital and other institutions of Bengaluru, which are NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals) recognized with the approval of CTRI (Clinical Trials Registry- India). For this, 250 Covid affected were selected and subjected to trial for a period of six months.

Swamy Khoday, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Khoday Group of Industries, said “ViraNorm’, which is found to be very effective in the clinical trial, and all the technical details are well circulated. I firmly believe that medicines made out of natural ingredients backed by scientific principles will assist in getting cured from ailments and to maintain health with no adverse effects.”

‘ViraNorm’ is available in the market all across the state/nation and is priced at Rs 2,100 for a bottle containing 60 capsules.