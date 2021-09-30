Kia India elevates Tae-Jin Park to MD, CEO

Scripting a survival
Kia India today announced that Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO) will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO, effective October 4, 2021.
Park has been associated with Kia India since January 2020 and will succeed Kookhyun Shim, the current MD & CEO of Kia India, who played a crucial role in introducing the Kia brand in India.
Under his supervision, Kia India completed its manufacturing unit in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and started mass production of vehicles in record time. Under his leadership, Kia successfully chronicled multiple milestones within a short span in the country.
Kookhyun Shim retires from his services and will move back to Korea.
In his new role, Park will be responsible for company’s growth and market expansion in the country. He will lead the India operations and directly oversee manufacturing, product strategy and development, business planning and sales.
Tae-Jin Park, the new Managing Director & CEO, Kia India said, “It is a privilege to lead India operations and take the Kia story forward, building upon the strong foundation laid by Shim. India is a strategic market for Kia and has potential to foster growth for the brand globally.”
“In our short journey in India so far, we have achieved many milestones. Our targets will not only challenge us, but will also help us establish India as an important sales, production and research & development hub for Kia,” he added.
