Kia pips Ford as largest UV exporter

In an interesting development, Kia Motors replaced Ford as the largest exporter of UVs from India in FY21.

Kia exported 40,440 units of India-built SUVs in 2020-21 as against 21,461 units in the previous fiscal, while Ford India’s UV exports stood at 39,897 units, significantly down from 88,429 units on the back of disruption in many markets due to Covid-19.

“We export both Seltos and Sonet SUVs to 70 countries that include Saudi Arabia, Latin America, South Africa, and Asia,” according to a spokesperson.

Hyundai's total UV exports stood at 29,711 units in FY21, while Maruti’s exports were about 9595 units.

Meanwhile, Maruti and Hyundai continues to be the Number One and two exporters of passenger cars from India.