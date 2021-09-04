KIOCL vaccination drive

KIOCL Ltd (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) has covered around 2,673 persons, including its employees and CISF staff, dependents, apprentices/trainees, and contract workers at Mangaluru unit -- under the Covid vaccination drive.

A statement by the company said that the vaccination programmes for the first and second dose of Covishield were arranged from time to time with the help and cooperation of the health authorities of Dakshina Kannada district. With this, the company has achieved 98 per cent coverage under the vaccination drive.

The closing ceremony of the vaccination drive was conducted on Saturday.

It said that KIOCL Ltd has successfully tackled the pandemic with utmost care during the second wave by taking all precautionary and preventive health measures. The company said that it had very few positive cases due to the enforcement of Covid preventive health measures and the government guidelines and timely actions by the Human Resource and Administration Department and Medical Department of the company.