Kirloskar Oil Engines launches gas-powered generator range

Kirloskar Oil Engines has announced the formal launch of its gas-powered generator range. The company said it has always focused on sustainable and customer-centric solutions and along with increasing concerns for sustainability and availability of gas, industry segments were looking to them as leaders of backup power solutions to create alternative fuel-based genset options.

“ These IoT-enabled gas generators not only run efficiently even in extremely cold conditions on PNG but also offer a digital monitoring system that enables users to remotely monitor the generator’s performance and important parameters in real-time from just about anywhere. In addition, the emission and noise levels are much lower than a conventional generating set,” the company said in a press release.

The company also launched its dual fit kit that can be retrofitted on its existing as well as future diesel generators to run on a combination of gas and diesel. The event was attended by Kirloskar Channel partners, Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director, Arvind Chabra, Vice-President- Prime Power Solutions, and other senior officials from Kirloskar Oil Engines.

“These CPCB II compliant gas generators manufactured at the company’s carbon neutral plant in Kagal, Kolhapur don’t just comply with the CPCB-II Emission Norms, they surpass them. The low particulate matter in the Genset will result in environmental sustenance. The overall safety of these Gas Gensets has been kept at the forefront in the design itself,” said Arvind Chabra in his introductory remarks.

Clean energy

Speaking at the launch function, Gauri Kirloskar said, “Successful launch of this innovative technology is not only a testimony of our commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future, but it is also a step towards larger, make-in-India, affordable, clean energy solutions. At a time when energy costs are on the rise due to geopolitical pressures across the globe, significant changes are taking place in the energy landscape. A substantial market with immense potential for alternate energy technologies has emerged across all spheres.”

Kirloskar with a strong global market presence has a wide and committed service network offering assistance and 24x7 service. This extensive and experienced reach will help existing customers adopt alternative fuel options.