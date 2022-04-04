Kirloskar Oil Engines successfully concludes 10th consecutive on-time wage agreement

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited concluded its 10th consecutive on-time wage agreement with its union/team members before the the previous one expires. The agreement is signed every three years between Kirloskar Oil Engines management and its team members represented by its President Chandrakant Gore and Vice-President Sanjeev Gaikwad.

Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman, Kirloskar Oil Engines along with other senior members were present on the occasion.

Kirloskar Oil Engines had earlier entered the “Limca Book of Records” in 2016 when it had signed the sixth consecutive wage agreement, making it the first manufacturing company to do so.

Distinction

Kirloskar Oil Engines has been signing this wage agreement a day before the previous agreement ends since 1995. The company also holds the distinction of having never lost a single “man day” over the past 64 years on account of any labour unrest.

Speaking on the occasion Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman, Kirloskar Oil Engines said “I am thankful to our union for their support and harmonious relationship with the management. At Kirloskar Oil Engines, we have a passion for excellence and innovation and it is our mission to strive and set higher standards in everything we manufacture”.

“Our team members have always been supportive pillars to help improve the quality of our products and productivity on the shop floor. We will, together, relentlessly endeavour to raise the bar in our journey towards excellence,” Kirloskar added.