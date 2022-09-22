hamburger

Companies

Kirloskar Oil Engines to acquire balance equity stake of La-Gajjar Machineries

BL Pune Bureau | September 22 | Updated on: Sep 22, 2022

In 2017, KOEL acquired 76 per cent stake in LGM

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) has announced that it would acquire the balance stake in Ahmedabad-based La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM). By completing the acquisition, LGM will become a 100 per cent subsidiary of KOEL.

KOEL had acquired 76 per cent stake in LGM in 2017 with an agreement that the balance holding will be acquired by KOEL over a 5-year period.

KOEL is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines, agricultural equipment, and generator sets with a sizable presence in international markets.

Also Read
Day Trading Guide for September 22, 2022

It specializes in manufacturing air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for diesel generator sets across a wide range of power outputs (2kVA to 1500 KVA). It has a significant presence in diesel and electric pump sets, power tillers, specialised fishing engines markets, among others.

LGM is a leading submersible and mono block pump manufacturer in India with established brands “Varuna” and “Raindrop” and a pan-India distribution setup.

Published on September 22, 2022
merger, acquisition and takeover
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you