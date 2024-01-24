Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (KPCL) a prominent player in the air, refrigeration and gas compression business in India, announced a 9 per cent growth in sales during the third quarter of FY24 compared to the preceding quarter, Q2 FY24.

However, cumulative sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year at ₹832.6 crore is 5 per cent lower than ₹879.7 crore of the previous year.

“ The third quarter is generally a shorter quarter due to the holidays. We, however, ran the factories without block closures to build packages for dispatch in Q3 and Q4. Production at the forging plant at Nashik stabilized and this should help in margin improvements going forward. Sale of Calana Booster compressors picked up as also the sales in ammonia compressors for cold chains,” the company said in a press statement.

The statement added, “Our order book, standing strong at over ₹1,546 crore (PY ₹1,300 crore) gives us clear visibility for growth in the upcoming quarters. Input prices and availability have both improved allowing for trimming of the execution times. However site readiness and clearances for dispatch remains a challenge in many cases”.

The compression business accounts for approximately 92 per cent of the company’s revenue, and remains the sole reporting segment.

Q3 revenue from operations was at ₹308.5 crore against ₹312.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA

The year-to-date (YTD) performance for the first nine months of the current year shows an improvement in the EBIDTA margin, reaching 14.7 per cent of total income to ₹846.1 crore, compared to 14.2 per cent of total income to ₹888.2 crore in the previous financial year.

EBIDTA for the third quarter (Q3) is at 18 per cent (₹56.2 crore) against 16.6 per cent (₹52.1 crore ) Q3 of the previous year.

PBT and PAT

In the ongoing fiscal year, the year-to-date profit before tax (YTD PBT) stood at ₹97.1 crore, (11.5 per cent of the total income) against ₹101.2 crore in the previous FY23.

The net profit after tax for the initial nine months of the current fiscal year is ₹73 crore, in comparison to the previous year’s ₹76.3 crore. This is 8.6 per cent of sales in both years.