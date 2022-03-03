Kitchens@ announce merger with Kitchens Centre

Kitchens@, a cloud kitchen company, has announced its merger with Kitchens Centre. With this merger, Kitchens@ will have 1000 kitchens in over 20 cities at 100+ locations.

Currently, Kitchens@ has 12 hubs with 350+ kitchens covering the entire Bangalore city. Some of its customers include Dominos, Subway, Taco Bell, Nando’s, Chicking, along with national chains like ITC, Mainland China, Barbeque Nation, Oh Calcutta, and Mad Over Donuts.

Regional brands

The company also has regional brands like Empire, Anjappar, Dindigul Thalappakatti, Adyar Anand Bhavan, Nandhana, Al Bek, Misu, Smoor, Beijing Bites. Kitchens Centre is present in 45 locations and expected to go live in another 50 immediately which will translate into 700 kitchens and 20 cities. Most of the major restaurant partners, like Mainland China, Wow Momo, Barbeque Nation, Chayoos, Biryani Blues, etc are existing customers. Mamagoto, Biryani Blues, Wow Momos, Chaayos, Specialty Group, Louis Burgers, Theobrama etc.

Speaking about the merger, Junaiz Kizhakkayil Founder & Chairman, Kitchens@ said, “We have aggressive plans to expand rapidly across India. We found Kitchens Centre to be a good partner in terms of vision, expertise and shared values in the team. We are excited and confident that this union will help us scale up rapidly and bring unparalleled solutions to our existing and prospective clients. This merger will enable us to expedite national and international franchisee operations pan India.”

Leader in the cloud kitchen space

Lakshay Jain, Founder & CEO, Kitchens Centre, said, “Kitchens@ is a leader in the cloud kitchen space with their strength in culinary operations and technology expertise. Combining that with our strength in cloud kitchen infrastructure and supply chain makes the entity a formidable force. I am excited to work with Junaiz and the team to build asset-light infrastructure and supply chain layer. We look forward to growing together and being the top enabler for the food and beverage industry.”