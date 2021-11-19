Companies

Kitex Garments incorporates a new subsidiary company

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 19, 2021

Kitex Apparel Parks Limited will carry on the business of infant wear manufacturing

Kitex Garments Ltd has incorporated a new subsidiary company under the name of Kitex Apparel Parks Limited (KAPL) to carry on the business of infant wear manufacturing and other allied activities.

The company has subscribed to the shares worth ₹70 crore in KAPL divided into 7 crores shares of ₹10 each, Kitex Garments said in a stock exchange filing.

