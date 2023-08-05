Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) has an installed capacity of 5020 MW thermal power plants, consisting of Raichur thermal power station, Bellary thermal power station, and Yermarus thermal power station.

The Raichur power station has 8 units of 1720 MW, while the Bellary power station has 3 units of 1700 MW and the Yermarus power station has 2 units of 1600 MW installed capacity, respectively.

At present, KPCL has said it has about 3 lakh metric tonnes of coal stock, which can cater to six days of generation. With the onset of the monsoon, the water level in all dams is rising consistently, with hydro power generation also improving.

At present, Karnataka’s demand is about 200 to 210 million units per day as compared to an average of 260 to 270 million units.

Renewable energy generation is about 40 to 45% of the demand, the demand for thermal power is reduced.

Currently, KPCL has planned for annual overhauling of thermal units and it plans to keep only 2 to 3 units for generation.