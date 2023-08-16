KPI Green Energy Ltd has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (Mahapreit), a subsidiary of Maharashtra’s MPBCDC, to work on various projects centered around renewable energy.

As part of the agreement, KPI Green Energy will serve as the knowledge partner for Mahapreit. The primary objective is to jointly address initial challenges by creating a comprehensive strategic plan tailored to each project’s requirements. Furthermore, KPI Green Energy will provide steadfast support in operational and control management aspects across the project lifecycle.

KPI Green Energy’s share price went up by 0.36 per cent to ₹841 at 09.17 am on BSE.