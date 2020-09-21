LafargeHolcim raises target for reducing carbon emissions

School’s out for those not connected
LafargeHolcim has committed to further reducing its carbon emissions by 2030, the world’s largest cement maker said on Monday, as investors and customers increasingly demand companies curb their environmental impact.
The Swiss company wants to reduce the amount of CO2 produced for every tonne of cement it makes by 21 per cent as part of the global goal to limit temperature change to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
It wants to reduce the CO2 created for every tonne of cement to 475 kg per tonne, down from its previous target of 520 kg. Last year the figure was 561 kg — equivalent to around 120 million tonnes of C02.
Also read: LafargeHolcim enters 3D printed concrete biz
Investors are pushing companies to lower their emissions, with insurers and pension funds taking environmental impact into account when making their investment decisions.
LafargeHolcim’s shares have lost 11.2 per cent over the past 12 months, underperforming the Stoxx construction and materials index which is 0.4 per cent lower.
“Investor concerns regarding carbon emissions are holding back LafargeHolcim shares quite significantly,” said Bernd Pomrehn, an analyst at Bank Vontobel.
“For sure the level of carbon emission is becoming an increasingly important topic for investors,” Magali Anderson, chief sustainability officer at LafargeHolcim, told Reuters.
LafargeHolcim said it would increase the use of low carbon and carbon neutral cements it makes. It will reuse 100 million tonnes of waste to heat its kilns and also increase the amount of recycled materials in cements.
Also read: Cement industry can boost India’s export trade: CMA President
The goals will be monitored by Science Based Targets Initiative, a collaboration among green investment adviser CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.
LafargeHolcim was taking the initiative to help protect the environment, but there were also good business reasons to do it, Anderson said.
Using alternative fuels instead of traditional fossil fuels was cheaper, while customer demand for low-carbon cement was rising, she said.
