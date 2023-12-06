Luxury car Lamborghini is sold out across its models in India for 2024.

The Italy-based luxury car manufacturer launched Revuelto, its first super sports V12 hybrid, at ₹8.89 crore in Mumbai.

The Revuelto is sold out globally including in India till 2026. The supercar has an acceleration from 0-100km/h in only 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350km/h. An output of 1015CV is delivered from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time.

“This is the first hybrid and it will set milestones for the future cars to come. India is a big market and we believe that there is potential to grow in the years to come. This car is an interpretation of the brand going beyond, and how we revolutionised the automotive world with our iconic V12. This model will excite not just the loyal V12 customers in this region but also all clients who want to own a piece of the first Lamborghini Super Sports V12 Hybrid HPEV. This move will allow us to reduce CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by 2025,” said Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director - Asia Pacific for Lamborghini.

About 25 per cent of customers of Revuelto are owners of Lamborghini Urus, while 20 per cent of purchasers are first-time owners. About 11 per cent of Lamborghini owners globally are women.

Expansion in small cities

The company plans to expand its presence in smaller cities in the country. businessline had earlier reported that the carmaker is seeing an uptick in demand from smaller cities highlighting the growing market for such highly aspirational products outside of the large metros.

“India is not an easy market to develop in terms of dealerships, as the country is huge and the wealth is spread over. We are looking at potential cities including smaller cities where we should go and will add one city from the eastern side in India over the next one-two years,” he added.