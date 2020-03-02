Lanxess launches disinfectant for coronavirus

Lanxess, the German-based specialty chemicals company, has come out with a high-level disinfectant 'Rely+On Virkon' which is effective against the coronavirus.

The product is used for hard surface and equipment disinfection, said the company.

Anneliese Bischof, Head of the Disinfectants Business at Lanxess said following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the company is seeing increased demand for Rely+On Virkon in China and other countries around the globe.

"We are therefore currently working intensively to optimally align our production and logistics capacities to deliver additional product quantity to this region as quickly as possible," he added.

Independent tests have proven that Rely+On Virkon inactivates a closely related surrogate of the currently spreading coronavirus strain. “From these tests it can be concluded that Rely+On Virkon is also effective against 2019-nCoV,” Bischof said.

In independent tests Rely+On Virkon achieved inactivation of the coronavirus strain at a 1:100 dilution rate with a 10-minute contact time. This corresponds to test conditions required by the US Environmental Protection Agency and proves the performance and suitability of Rely+On Virkon for practical use.

The disinfectant is diluted for application and sprayed on hard surfaces and equipment. It can therefore help to reduce the risk of contamination of surfaces, door handles, tables or chairs at public transport terminals, airports, hospitals, clinics and shopping malls.