Latambarcem Brewers launches craft beer brand MAKA di

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Latambarcem Brewers of Goa has launched its bespoke bottled craft beer brand MAKA di.
The brewery has the capacity to produce 10,000 cases of beer a month, which would make it the largest ‘truly’ Indian craft beer producer. The brewery is unique with a first of its kind in-house R&D lab where the brewmasters work on 50-odd recipes at any given point of time.
MAKA di offers five different beer variants – Belgian Blanche, American Lager, Belgian Triple, Honey Ale and the Bavarian Keller. The ingredients for these have been sourced meticulously from various regions they are best known for. The sweet oranges in the Belgian Blanche come from the orange capital of the world - Valencia in Spain, the malts are sourced from Finland, Britain, and Germany, and the wild organic honey for the Honey Ale is sourced from the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The Triple Ale has been curated exclusively in partnership with Lupulus Brasserie in Belgium.
The label design with astronauts as the mascot is reflective of the playful and easy style of the beer.
Co-founder and CEO of Latambarcem Brewers, Aditya Ishan Varshnei, said, “The idea is to have 10 new craft beer styles every year. When my brother and I (Anish Varshnei, co-founder and Chief Production Officer) moved from the US, we wanted to bring into the Indian market the same high-quality beer that is being produced across the world today. India is fast becoming a mature market, even for craft beer, with many breweries experimenting with producing quality beer. We feel the time is right to start looking at producing craft beer in a commercial capacity because demand is set to increase from here.”
Says co-founder and Chief Production Officer, Anish Varshnei, “Craft does not define size. There are no boundaries. We make truly craft beer because we have no boundaries when it comes to ensuring quality based on innovation. We would also like to educate that any style of beer that is not a lager is not necessarily crafted. In fact, the craft is defined by technique, innovation, and quality. Over the next few months, we will create new recipes. We could even do combinations, which no one has tried before.”
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
SBI (₹198.3)The stock of SBI, which had been largely flat throughout the week, rallied sharply on Friday, ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...