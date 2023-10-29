Global digital analytics and consulting and solutions firm, LatentView Analytics Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹34 crore for the July-September quarter, the company said.

The city-based company formerly known as Latent View Analytics Pvt Ltd had reported a consolidated profit after tax at ₹37.2 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

For the half year ending September 30, 2023 the consolidated profit after tax was at ₹66.8 crore as against ₹68.7 crore registered during the same period of last year.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹172.6 crore as compared to ₹141.2 crore registered during the same period of last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2023 the consolidated total income grew to ₹338.23 crore from ₹270.97 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

"Q2FY24 revenue from operations grew by ₹233 million (year-on-year) and ₹80 million (sequentially). Operating profit grew by ₹27 million (80 bps) compared to the previous quarter on the back of growth in existing business and efficient cost management," said company Chief Financial Officer Rajan Venkatesan.

"With most of the investments behind us, our focus is now on driving strong execution and growth," he said in a statement.

LatentView Analytics Ltd Chief Executive Officer Rajan Sethuraman said, "We are happy to report positive headline numbers in line with our guidance, which is a testimony to our deep client relationships, continuous value addition, service excellence and unwavering commitment to our customers." Revenues in H1FY24 grew 20.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in line with the quarterly performance, he said.

"We are happy to report positive traction for our value-led offerings, and in the European region, during the quarter" he added.