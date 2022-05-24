LatentView Analytics Q4 PAT up 50% to ₹36 crore

Latent View Analytics , a Chennai-based pure-play data analytics company, reported a 50 per cent increase in net profit to ₹36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Revenue was up 48 per cent to ₹117 crore.

For FY22, the company reported a 42 per cent increase in net profit to ₹130 crore on 33 per cent increase in revenue to ₹408 crore.

Commenting on FY22 results, Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics, in a release said, “We are pleased to report another robust quarter and financial year driven by broad-based growth across existing clients and new client additions. We have a strong long-term relationship with our clients which is demonstrated in FY22 revenue growth of 33 per cent.”

“As we enter FY23, we are confident that increased demand for our services across the Consulting, Data Engineering, Analytics spectrum positions us well to sustain the growth momentum,” he said.

239 recruitments FY22

Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, LatentView Analytics, said that the company reported a net employee addition of 239 to end the fiscal at around 860.

Speaking to newspersons, Sethuraman said that the growth is seen mainly in the BFSI and consumer packaged goods sectors with multiple conversations going with clients in these domains. In the retail space, there was a bit of a slowdown.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company’s scrip closed at ₹406.30, up by 0.21 per cent.