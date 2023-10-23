PepsiCo India has roped in MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador for its potato chips brand Lay’s, riding on the cricketing fervour whipped up during the ongoing World Cup, which also coincides with the festival season.

Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, said, “The brand is excited to reunite with the beloved cricketer, MS Dhoni, as the face of Lay’s, solidifying the deep bond between the brand and our cricket-obsessed nation. Dhoni is an emotion for the country, and has given us countless moments of joy. Just as Lay’s has been a part of the onsumer’s joyful moments.”

Dhoni has been associated with the brand in the past too.

“Bollywood and cricket are big passion points for the country and we focus on a lot of occasion-building to contextualise and grow brand relevance. We are confident that this dynamic partnership and the ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ campaign will continue to deliver boundless joy to consumers and remind them to continue to elevate their match-viewing experience with Lay’s chips,” added Rathor.

The packaged snacks segment has also witnessed an uptick during the festival season. “We do see a consumption upswing during the fag-end of the year, and we are planning a lot of activations to capitalise on the mood of the nation,” she added.

The ‘No Lay’s No Game’ global campaign has associated with football icons Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi in other markets.

Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India, said “Everyone knows Lay’s is the prefect munching snack while watching the game. The challenge was how do we get them to stock it up. The answer was Dhoni knocking at your door! This candidly captured film takes our international ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ idea forward and playfully reminds audience to stock up Lay’s at home.”