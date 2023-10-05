Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd on Thursday launched 669 room Aurika Mumbai Skycity, the largest hotel in the country by number of rooms.

“This is our third hotel under the Aurika Hotels & Resorts brand, as well as our third hotel in Mumbai. I believe that this addition will help to fulfil the increasing needs of both business and leisure travellers. This launch also brings us one step closer to our goal of bringing our total inventory, including operational and to be opened, to 20,000+ rooms, in the next four years,” said Patanjali G. Keswani, chairman & managing director –Lemon Tree Hotels.

The Aurika Mumbai Skycity is situated near the Mumbai airport’s terminal 2.

“We are increasing our inventory by 23 per cent this year. Our room count will increase from 8500 to 10500 and that’s the highest growth we have seen in a single year,” Keswani had said in a recent interaction.

Apart from the Mumbai property, the chain plans to add 1300 rooms are spread in 15 cities.

“ We aim to recruit our 3000 new persons. About half of them will be an addition and other half will be for replacement for those leaving the hotel,” Keswani had said.