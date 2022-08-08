Lenskart to add over 150 stores in south in FY23

Lenskart, a leading omnichannel eyewear brand, is planning to add over 150 retail stores across south India in the next 6-8 months, according to a senior official.

“We currently have about 550 stores across south India. Our plan is to reach 700 stores by the end of FY23. These stores will be spread across major metros as well as small towns,” said Sunil Menon, Chief Retail Expansion Officer, Lenskart.

Speaking to BusinessLine about the company’s expansion plans in Tamil Nadu, Menon said, out of 150 stores in the State, 112 are company owned and operated (COCO) while 42 are run by franchisees.

“Tamil Nadu is a very big State and number one in optical business. So, this year our focus is on strengthening our business in Tamil Nadu. We are looking to have 200 stores in the State by the end of the current fiscal,” Menon said.

He added that besides strengthening its position in Chennai, the brand will also look at expanding to Tier-2 and -3 cities such as Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tirunelveli. It will operate company owned stores in large cities and let franchisees operate in smaller towns.

He also added that the company is investing heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to enable customers to have seamless shopping experience between offline and online platforms.