Lincoln Pharma Q3 net up 31%

Pharma player, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited posted standalone net profit at ₹13 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 as against ₹10 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating a rise of 31 per cent.

The company reported ₹112 crore as standalone revenues from operations during the quarter, which was about 17 per cent higher from the ₹96 crore reported in the same period last year.

Standalone EBITDA for the quarter increased by 43 per cent to ₹20 crore from ₹14 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the nine-month period, standalone profit stood at ₹49 crore, up from ₹40 crore in the same period previous year with revenues from operations rising to ₹336 crore as against ₹301 crore in the corresponding period last year. Mahendra Patel, MD, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said, “On the back of strong domestic and international business, the company posted 15.56 per cent sales growth, 4 per cent rise in exports and 31.35 per cent rise in the PAT for the third quarter ended of fiscal 2020-21. Export sales in nine months ended December 2020 was reported at ₹212.47 crore, growth of 17.56 per cent year on year. Geographical and product expansion coupled with operational efficiency contributed to the growth.”

The company is in the process of expanding presence in Africa, South-East Asian countries and exploring entry into EU.

Expanding the existing product basket, the company will be introducing 6-7 new products in the domestic markets and expects 20-25 new dossier approvals for the exports market, informed Patel.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals shares ended negative on Tuesday at ₹220.50, down 6.27 per cent from previous close on BSE.