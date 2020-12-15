LogiNext launches Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Chain Management Platform

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
LogiNext, a global technology and automation company, announced the launch of a Covid-19 vaccine supply chain management and tracking platform.
With several parts of the globe in the grips of a second or third wave of the coronavirus, vaccine trials are on and a reliable supply chain mechanism for the vaccine is being developed.
Speaking on the launch, Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer of LogiNext said: “We have been working hard for a while now on this vaccine tracking solution including some key features for the cold chain. We’re very proud to launch the first solution to manage a complex supply chain around Covid-19 vaccine from manufacturing facilities all the way till the last mile.”
LogiNext Mile is an all-mile transportation automation platform that can be used for tech-enabled management of vaccine distribution. The SaaS platform can be deployed for complete visibility and tracking of the vaccine distribution right from the point of origin at the manufacturing units to the last mile, as per the official release.
The solution can be used for the entire chain, or a part of it can be used for visibility and tracking, demand forecasting and order scheduling, and detailed analytics.
“Talks are ongoing for pilots with several organisations and our team of experienced engineers has worked round the clock to get the best-in-class solution available. We’re extremely proud of what the team has been able to achieve and it is proof of how technology can be used for good,” said Manisha Raisinghani, CTO, LogiNext.
The LogiNext Mile platform claimed that it has been used by 100+ Fortune 1,000 companies in several industries like healthcare, retail, transport, e-commerce, and CEP over the past decade, and this platform for the vaccine distribution is available to be tested and deployed anywhere across the globe.
