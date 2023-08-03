Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, the Mumbai based diversified group for sustainable business, has announced a joint venture agreement with Kerala Automobiles Ltd to spearhead manufacturing of 2 and 3 wheelers — comprising electric scooters, passenger and loaders.

The strategy behind the partnership focuses on the latest plan for two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs to be manufactured at the Kinfra Park in Kannur and sold across the country.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder and Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries said ‘’By leveraging our expertise in electric vehicles and KAL’s excellence in automobile manufacturing, we aim to introduce cutting-edge electric vehicles that will reshape urban mobility and reduce carbon footprint.”

The manufacturing facility is expected to be operational within 6-8 months. The company plans to roll out the Triton Electric Cycle on October 2, this year from the KAL facility at Thiruvananthapuram.

Stanley Pulluvilas, chairman, Kerala Automobiles Ltd (KAL) said, “We aim to drive innovation in electric vehicle manufacturing and contribute to the State’s vision of becoming a leader in clean and green transportation.”