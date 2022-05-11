Louis Vuitton ropes in Deepika Padukone as its ‘House Ambassador’

Louis Vuitton has roped in actor Deepika Padukone as House Ambassador for its campaign for the Dauphine bag. Padukone is the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton, the luxury brand said.

“Following a strong collaborative relationship with the Maison, including an appearance in Nicolas Ghesquière’s novel-inspired Pre-Fall 2020 campaign, the award-winning actress begins an exciting new chapter of her journey with Louis Vuitton,” it added. The Dauphine bag campaign, starring Deepika Padukone, Emma Stone and Zhou Dongyu, shot by Ethan James Green.

With over 30 feature films to her credit, Padukone has been named as a member of the jury of this year’s 75th Cannes Film Festival. “Padukone has been touted as one of Indian cinema’s most loved and successful actresses to date, and her achievements have made her an icon of recent times,” the brand said, in a statement.

According to a celebrity brand valuation report by Duff & Phelps, Padukone is ranked among the top 10 most valued celebrities n the country in 2021.

“Against clean backdrops of white and gradient blue, the Dauphine is incarnated by three internationally acclaimed actresses, each independently embodying a characteristic of the femme Dauphine,” the statement added.