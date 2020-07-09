Loyal Textiles rolls out reusable PPE, ViralShield line of protective fashion wear

Loyal Textile Mills on Thursday launched Viral Shield — a range of Covid-19 anti-viral, reusable Personal protective Equipment (PPE), masks and protective fashion wear range — in collaboration with Reliance Industries and HeiQ, Switzerland.

Dhamodaraswamy Devadas, Chief Technology and Business Development Officer, Loyal Textiles, claimed this reusable PPE is the world’s first product to have passed the Viral Penetration Test, Synthetic Blood Penetration Test and SBPR test.

R|Elan FeelFresh, a fibre from Reliance Industries, has been used in manufacturing this fabric. It is then specially treated with Swiss “HeiQ Viroblock” technology, which is proven to have 99.9 per cent anti-viral efficacy against coronavirus.

Devadas said Loyal Textile Mills has engineered the fabric by adding another protective layuer of a PU film lamination.

Valli M Ramaswami, Chairperson, Loyal Textile, said that the management team felt the need to join the war against Covid-19 in February- March and began designing reusable masks and PPE kits.

“Today, we have reached a stage of offering a range of PPE clothing, masks, fashion and casual wear, with triple protection technology from viruses and bacteria. The new range of PPE product offering can be washed 10 times for reuse”.

Gunjan Sharma, CMO, Reliance Polyester, said the collaboration underlines the performance that R|Elan FeelFresh fabric providing the consumer wellness and hygiene through its inherent antimicrobial attribute.

Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design, said special ergonomic features have been incorporated to assist operations like Thumb loops, Side knots and longer length of the gown.

Devadas said, “the daily production of masks stands at around 50,000 units, while PPE sets is at 4,000.”