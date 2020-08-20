L&T arm signs MoU with NTPC to build CO2-to-methanol demonstration plant

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC to build a CO2-to-methanol demonstration plant in an NTPC power station.

LTHE will be the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner to build a plant that will comprise three sub-units, namely CO2 capture from Flue Gas, H2 production by electrolysis of water, and catalytic conversion of CO2 & H2 to methanol, the company said.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), said: “This development towards establishing CO2 to methanol plant is an important step towards India’s commitment to combat climate change. LTHE, together with NTPC, will leverage its vast experience in engineering, construction and project management to successfully deliver this demonstration project.”

As per this MOU, LTHE and NTPC will further collaborate to accelerate the development and subsequently commercialise CO2 to methanol plants. In Q1 FY21, the hydrocarbon segment bagged orders worth ₹1,220 crore, a decline of 64 per cent year-on-year. The total order book of the segment stood at ₹42,094 crore, with the international order book constituting 49 per cent of the total order book.