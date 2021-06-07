L&T bags projects worth ₹2,000 cr

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders worth ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,000 crore across various projects.

The water and effluent treatment business of the company has bagged an order from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to design, build and operate sewage treatment plants and intermediate sewage pumping stations along with construction of main sewers for 110 villages in the Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli districts of Bengaluru city. The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The heavy civil infrastructure business will construct various facilities for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Tarapur in Maharashtra in 42 months.

It will also construct sports infrastructure facilities in the Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar and a new International Hockey Stadium with 20,000 seating capacity at Rourkela in time for the Hockey World Cup, 2023 with total built-up area of 8.45 lakh sq ft.

Both the stadiums in Odisha will have athletic and hockey high-performance centres, an aquatic complex, a tennis centre and accommodation for staff and hostels at the Kalinga Sports Complex..

The fast-track sports projects in Odisha are expected to be completed in 15 months.