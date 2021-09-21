L&T bags two orders worth ₹2,500 cr order

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has bagged two orders in the Construction Services segment from GAIL India and Air Products Middle East Industrial Gases LLC cumulatively worth ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 crore.

The order from GAIL’s Mumbai – Nagpur Pipeline under which the company will be responsible for laying steel gas pipeline (24” x 224 km) – Section 1 of Part A and construction of terminals along with associated facilities. The pipeline project, due to be laid alongside the upcoming Mumbai – Nagpur super communication expressway, has a schedule of 14 months.

Air Products Middle East Industrial Gases LLC has contracted the company for its Industrial Gas Hub (IGH) Network project at Jubail, KSA. Under the contract, the company will construct steam methane reformer to produce hydrogen, an air separation unit to produce oxygen and nitrogen, and hydrogen pressure swing adsorption units. The overall duration of the project is 22 months.

Both the contracts offer turnkey construction of refinery, petrochemical, chemical and fertiliser projects, gas-gathering stations and specialises in oil and gas terminals and field development, including storage tanks and underground cavern storage systems for LPG, and cross-country hydrocarbon pipelines.