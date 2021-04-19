L&T completes 75 years of construction, mining machinery business

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Larsen & Toubro, on Monday, said it had completed 75 years of its construction and mining machinery business (CMB) -- which is one of its oldest businesses.
The business has supplied over 60,000 units of various equipment in the country during its 75 years association with the construction and mining industry, the company said in a statement.
These machines have been used to create landmarks of exceptional design and have significantly contributed to the nation’s growing infrastructure.
L&T has a legacy of pioneering critical equipment needed for nation-building and has been at the forefront of indigenous engineering design and manufacturing capabilities, Larsen & Toubro CEO and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said.
"We are delighted that our construction and mining machinery business has been fulfilling the formidable needs of mining and construction sectors with innovative equipment and commendable service records for the last 75 years," he added.
Expressing his delight over the glorious journey of CMB, Arvind K Garg, Executive Vice-President, L&T Construction and Mining Machinery, said, "It has been our absolute commitment to serve valued customers over the last seven decades. L&T has pioneered and introduced global technologies, equipment, and practices for the development of the nation. At this important juncture, we thank our customers for their association and patronage." L&T utilised its deep knowledge and experience since 1945 and developed its own 'Make in India' road machinery comprising vibratory compactors and wheel loaders. These indigenously designed and manufactured machines are now aiding road construction and highway development and enabling L&T to move towards fulfilling the national mission of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'
